Super Eagles Player, Troost-Ekong welcomes Baby Boy

Super Eagles and Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong has welcomed a baby boy!

The 24-year-old defender shared the news on his Twitter, posting a photo of the baby boy.

The child was born on Tuesday, 24th of July, he wrote ;

Our beautiful boy, Oscar Ekong 24-07-2018 ❤😍


Congratulations to him!

Meanwhile, Salisu Yusuf, Chief Coach of the Super Eagles has been caught on camera taking a bribe of N360,000 from fake football agents who wanted him to select two players for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

As the chief coach of the Super Eagles, Yusuf is in charge of the Super Eagles home-based side and an assistant to Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles.

He was in charge of the Super Eagles Team B to the 2017 WAFU and 2018 CHAN where they lost in both finals. (Read More here ICYMI)

