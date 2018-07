Super Eagles and Bursaspor defender William Troost-Ekong has welcomed a baby boy!

William shared the news on his Twitter, posting a photo of the baby boy.

The child was born on Tuesday, 24th of July, he wrote, and has been named Oscar.

Our beautiful boy, Oscar Ekong 24-07-2018 ❤😍

Congratulations to him!

See photos of the baby and his papa