Sports, Trending

Super Eagles & Wolves Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Announces Retirement

Super Eagles and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has announced his retirement from football.

Carl, according to Wolves, announced the news to his teammates before a training session at Compton on Tuesday morning.

The football club stated that Carl made the decision after a 12-month battle with leukaemia.

Carl had earlier announced that he was in complete remission from the disease.

Watch him talk about his career below:

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Woman Throws Grandchild in a Well to get back at Daughter-In Law

EndSars: Nigerians drag police boss, Yomi Shogunle, call for his suspension

POLLYWOOD: The new name for the political drama in Nigeria – Nigerians react to Melaye’s release

I was in the wilderness for 11 hours – Dino Melaye

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th July

Nigerian Passports Will Now Be Valid For 10 Years.

See How A Thief Walked Into A Shop And Stole iPhone Without People Noticing

19-Years-Old Nigerian Secondary School Students Get Married (Photos)

“I get bored dating one man for long” – Ghanaian Lady, says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *