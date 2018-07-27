Super Eagles & Wolves Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Announces Retirement

Super Eagles and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has announced his retirement from football.
Carl, according to Wolves, announced the news to his teammates before a training session at Compton on Tuesday morning.
The football club stated that Carl made the decision after a 12-month battle with leukaemia.
Carl had earlier announced that he was in complete remission from the disease.
Watch him talk about his career below:
Carl Ikeme reflects on an incredible career. #OneCarlIkeme
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 27, 2018
