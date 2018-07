Asisat Oshoala and the new house

Asisat Oshoala, Super Falcons player who won the African Female Footballer Award at CAF Awards this year, has put a smile on the faces of her parents and siblings with her new gift.

The Super Falcons player bought her parents a mansion in Costain area of Lagos, and she captioned the photos she shared;

“Small girl Big God …Alhamdulilah, parent first”.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria