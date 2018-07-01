Suspected Fulani Herdsmen kill young soldier in Benue; chop off his p*nis.

A young Nigerian soldier, who hails from Enugu State has reportedly been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Benue State.

According to the late militant’s friends, the assailant chopped off his penis after killing him.

A post shared on Facebook in tribute to the soldier reveals that suspected Fulani herdsmen took his life and cut off his genitals in the process.

Read the post below,

“We where all happy when they posted you to Benue state, instead of the north 2years ago. little did we know that this Benue state will cause the fullani headsmen to rain fire on you and your cutting your private part. my friend I still can’t believe this news since yesterday I still can’t believe after the celebrating on your pop 2years back I will be writing this so soon. may your soul rest in peace nwa 042

