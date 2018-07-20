Entertainment

Taiwo Aromokun celebrates her twins, Jaden and Jamie as they clock 5 years (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Taiwo Aromokun is thankful to God as her identical twin boys clocked 5 years today. In celebration of their 5th birthday, the proud mother shared adorable photos and wrote:

”Hbd the kings are 5 years today,5 years of God grace,5 years of God mercy,5 years of God faithfulness, 5 years of God abundance, 5 years of God prosperity, 5 years of God favour is all yours in Jesus name.”

In another post, Taiwa Aromokun wrote:

”Who am I lord that you are mindful of me, I don’t deserve all you have done in my life ,just like yesterday you gave this two glorious generation’s ,my camp’s, my hero’s, my joy ,my blessings, my riches, my wealth secret,my lights. ………… …Yaweh I am short of words but I really want to say thank you, it’s has been 5 years of your tender mercy of you not giving up on us,even when I gave up on you, Lord you refuse to let go of my hand,I am forever indebted to you,jaden & Jamie are saying thank you. Few hours to your glorious 5 my crowns.God over everything.”


