Take advantage of this life changing opportunity and apply now to study towards a University of South Wales Online Degree!

MBA – Master of Business Administration

During the MBA course, you will develop key leadership skills such as creativity, innovation, collaboration and problem solving. This challenging course will expose you to all areas of business through a diverse range of modules. A critical part of the University of South Wales’s MBA is exploring how people impact on business thinking and the systems that can enhance this fundamental part of an organisation.

LLM (Master of Laws)

The University of South Wales’s LLM course offers you a flexible approach to postgraduate study, where you can tailor your Masters programme to suit your specific needs and career aspirations. You can explore a broad range of legal subjects, including commercial law, international trade law, competition law, employment law and intellectual property law.

MSc Public Health

The MSc Public Health creates professionals who can lead and implement change in public health across the world stage. This Masters course supports the development of public health practitioners through enabling them to negotiate, plan, implement and evaluate policy and practice initiatives. It also addresses wide-ranging public health issues that arise in diverse cultures, settings and environment.

Master of Arts in Education

The MA Education is a flexible programme, designed to meet the professional needs of individual learners. Students will have the opportunity to engage critically with the theories and practices of education with a view to applying learning to practice. The MA Education is well established and is regularly updated in order to reflect the changing needs of current and future participants.

Master of Science in Psychology

This unique course encourages sophisticated critical appraisal of current key debates in applied psychology. By completion of this course students will be able to demonstrate critical evaluation of Psychology’s contribution to human performance and well-being in different applied contexts and also develop advanced research skills in applied psychology.

