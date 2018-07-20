Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Tattoo addict removes penis because it interferes with his ‘look’

A man who has had 90% of his body covered in black ink, decided to have his genitals removed – Adam Curlykale, 32, from Kaliningrad in Russia, decided to start tattooing his body, including his eyeballs, with black ink after he was diagnosed with cancer 12 years ago.

The 32-year-old, who also has albinism, says he started tattooing himself because he felt depressed by his pale skin, Metro News reports.

Tattoo addict removes penis

And after getting almost 90% of his body covered, Adam felt that his penis ruined his look so he paid to undergo the extreme surgery.

He has now shared pictures with his fans on social media after having his penis, nipples and testicles removed.

Adam became famous in 2017 after taking part in the TV show ‘Second Face’ in Poland where he said he wanted the tattoos to cover the blemishes that were left behind by the cancer.

Tattoo addict removes penis

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Please don’t call me King, put that respect on my Man – BBnaija’s Alex says

Dremo releases new EP, features Simi, Davido and Mayorkun

Korra Obidi shares semi-nude dance video, husband fights trolls (Video)

Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, Sophie Alakija exposes the difficult corner his baby mamas are in

Floyd Mayweather expecting baby with girlfriend Jennifer Duran

Alex says not to call her a king; she can be a queen and still rule her kingdom

Dayo Amusa Shares Beautiful Photos To Mark Her Birthday

”I will probe Fayose once I assume office” – Kayode Fayemi

First Photos from Sarkodie’s Traditional wedding to Tracy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *