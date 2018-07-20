Tattoo addict removes penis because it interferes with his ‘look’

A man who has had 90% of his body covered in black ink, decided to have his genitals removed – Adam Curlykale, 32, from Kaliningrad in Russia, decided to start tattooing his body, including his eyeballs, with black ink after he was diagnosed with cancer 12 years ago.

The 32-year-old, who also has albinism, says he started tattooing himself because he felt depressed by his pale skin, Metro News reports.

And after getting almost 90% of his body covered, Adam felt that his penis ruined his look so he paid to undergo the extreme surgery.

He has now shared pictures with his fans on social media after having his penis, nipples and testicles removed.

Adam became famous in 2017 after taking part in the TV show ‘Second Face’ in Poland where he said he wanted the tattoos to cover the blemishes that were left behind by the cancer.

