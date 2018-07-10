Taylor Swift dazzles on cover of Harper Bazaar Magazine

American star, Taylor Swift stuns on the latest cover for Harper Bazaar Magazine, where she opened up on her singing career.

Taylor Swift is quoted in the interview as saying:

‘There are definitely moments when it’s like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it.’

On songwriting she said:

‘A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song.

‘But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head.’

See photos below:

