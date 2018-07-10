Entertainment, Gossip

Taylor Swift dazzles on cover of Harper Bazaar Magazine

American star, Taylor Swift stuns on the latest cover for Harper Bazaar Magazine, where she opened up on her singing career.

Taylor Swift is quoted in the interview as saying:

‘There are definitely moments when it’s like this cloud of an idea comes and just lands in front of your face, and you reach up and grab it.’

On songwriting she said:

 ‘A lot of songwriting is things you learn, structure, and cultivating that skill, and knowing how to craft a song.

‘But there are mystical, magical moments, inexplicable moments when an idea that is fully formed just pops into your head.’

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

It’s Official! – Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to join Juventus

Croatia sacks Coach Vukojevic ahead of Semi Final against England

Alibaba gushes over his daughter winning best overall in Igbo language in her class despite been a native of Delta

Grown women fight over who to take photo with Teddy A (Video)

Ebuka and Adesua Etomi-Wellington become Brand Ambassadors For H2Oh

Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe’s husband accuses her of sleeping around, shares video of Juliet attacking him

OBO! Davido shows off his expensive car collection after adding a brand new 2018 Bentley Bentyaga. (Photo)

Thai Cave : All 12 boys and their coach saved from flooded cave after days of being trapped

Mercy Johnson bags a cooking endorsement deal (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *