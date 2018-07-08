Entertainment, Gossip

TBoss celebrates her Romanian grandmother’s birthday, fans react

Big Brother Naija alumnus, Tokunbo Idowu, better known as TBoss, moments ago, took to her social media page to celebrate her Romanian grandmother’s birthday.

The lovely shared a photo of her aged but glowing granny with herself and then penned down a birthday message to her, which reads,

“A very Happy Birthday to my Granny. My Bunnie. She’s the sweetest, kindest & most innocent soul I have Ever met��. God Bless & Keep you�…
I Love & Miss you Plenty Plenty… Guys please help me wish my beautiful Bunica a lovely day. Thanks ku…”

TBoss celebrates

Upon seeing her photo with her granny, fans were quick to react especially because of the striking resemblance between her and her granny.

TBoss celebrates

