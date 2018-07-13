Entertainment, Gossip

TBoss goes topless as she hits the beach + Video of her trying to twerk

Big Brother Naija alumnus, TBoss, showed off her sexy back in recent photos – which she took at a beach – she shared to her over 560k followers on Instagram.

Just like her colleague some months back, TBoss daringly puts her back on display in photos which she says were taken at a beach in Zanzibar.

She shared the photos and captioned it,

Take me back to Paradise. #FlashBackFriday #vacation #paradise #undertheocean #thetidewasout #sand #sea #zanibar

Photos below,

TBoss goes topless

TBoss goes topless

She also shared a video of herself trying to shake what her momma gave her, but she seemed a bit shy to go about it… regardless, she put in little work to throw her back up and down.

Watch her in the video which she shared with the caption,

Because it’s Friyaaaay💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽… Abeg, when you love what you do Everyday is the weekend so it don’t make no difference to me…

