TBoss pens heartwarming birthday message to her mother

2017 BBNaija finalist, Tboss is today celebrating her mother as she turns a year older – sharing a photo of her on her page, TBoss penned a heartwarming message alongside which reads thus;

I know everyone would say ‘My mother is the Best’ & they’re probably right BUT the truth is – My Mother is without a shadow of a doubt The Absof*$kinglutely BEST & that’s why in times like these, I’m sad😔 . Yes I am. Because I’m searching so hard to find photos of us but alas there are only a handful coz I’m just always away & times like this I really wish I was there with you celebrating your Special day! But I hope you know that I shall be there in spirit & I wish you all the very Best, today and pentru totdeauna🙏🏽. God continue to Bless you & keep you in sound mind and may you live long & happy & in good health to see All our babies & beyond. I love you today & Forever💋💋💋. Guys please help me wish my Superwoman a Happy Happy Birthday 🙏🏽. Thanks ku All😊

See more of her photos below,

Leave a Comment…

comments