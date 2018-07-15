Teddy A And BamBam Have Reportedly Broken Up

It seems the romance that started from the BBNaija show, between Teddy A and BamBam, has ended, or perhaps been paused. This is coming from the answers given by the two reality show stars to questions about their love, during a recent radio interview.

During an interview on Urban FM, Teddy A seemed to distance himself from a partnership with Bambam. The singer was asked,‘Where is your love interest or your so called love interest from the big brother house Bambam? I thought you guys were becoming like a duo brand or something?’

In response he said; ‘As for the duo brand, I dont know about that, yeah it’s a very good idea but we are both separate brands. I am Teddy A and she is Bambam and she is doing a lot of good things’

He was asked a more direct question, ‘Are you guys still like together?’ and he replied “Next Question”

The interviewer pressed for an answer by asking, “Is that a yes,a no or a maybe?” Teddy A then said, “It is in between, EOD!!”

Later during the interview Teddy A said “It’s about making money right now. We have been gone for three months” and Bambam seemed to echo his point when she said, “these people would not look at our faces if we are drinking garri.”

The report comes just few days after the couple were spotted at an INEC office, where they turned up to collect their PVC alongside comedian, Lasisi Elenu.

Recall that after their eviction from the reality show, the duo shared their intention to take advantage of the platform given to them as a result of participating on the BB Naija show.