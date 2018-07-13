Teddy-A, Bambam And Lasisi Elenu Show Off Their PVCs

One could easily feel the sense of excitement as Election Season draws closer each passing day and celebrities, on their part, are leading by example as they show-off their Permanent Voters Card to their teeming fans on Social Media where they command an impressive influence.

The latest celebrities to join this wave are BBNaija’s ex-housemates – BamBam, Teddy A and Instagram comedian – LasisiElenu.

See photos below ;

Meanwhile , Teddy A was a recent guest on #SuperStar10 with FayFay of Urban96fm and he discussed his career plans, his clothing line, his top 10 songs/artistes but most importantly was what he had to say about his relationship with former housemate Bambam.

He was asked “Where is your love interest,or your so called love interest from the big brother house Bambam?I thought you guys were becoming like a duo brand or something?” (Read more here)

