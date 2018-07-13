Teddy A breaks up with BamBam?

BBNaija Former Housemate Teddy A was a recent guest on #SuperStar10 with FayFay of Urban96fm and he discussed his career plans, his clothing line, his top 10 songs/artistes but most importantly was what he had to say about his relationship with former housemate Bambam.

He was asked “Where is your love interest,or your so called love interest from the big brother house Bambam?I thought you guys were becoming like a duo brand or something?”

He said ”As for the duo brand, I don’t know about that, yeah its a very good idea but we are both separate brands. I am Teddy A and she is Bambam and she is doing a lot of good things……….

He was asked again “Are you guys still like together?”

He replies ”Next Question”

Interviewer: “Is that a yes,a no or a maybe”?

Teddy A: “It is in between, EOD!!”

