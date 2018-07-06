Teddy A, Leo DaSilva & Rico Swavey cover VL magazine latest issue

Big Brother Naija TV stars, Teddy-A, Leo Da Silva and Rico Swavey have graced the covers of VL Magazine’s latest edition tagged ‘The Triad.’

In an exclusive interview with VL, Teddy A talks about building his music empire, and challenges he faced when he started up as a music artist.

Leo DaSilva talks on his life as a businessman, his relationship with Cee-C, while Rico Swavey talks on being an all-around entertainer, his ideal woman and the Nigerian artist that he shares a connection of artistry with.

See the full photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments