Entertainment

TeeBillz Comes For Tiwa Savage On Insta Post

Ex-husband of Tiwa Savage, TeeBillz drew attention to himself with his social media post.

 

The 323 Entertainment boss made a post that has been termed as a subliminal to his ex-wife and mother of his son.

He posted a picture of a young boy, captioning it with “Whether you like it or not a Father is the most influential book a son will read on character Good or Bad ?”

 

Whether you like it or not a Father is the most influential book a son will read on character Good or Bad 🤔

A post shared by David Billz (@teebillz323) on

Tee Billz also reacted to the comment made by Davido about Sauce Kid’s influence on his career. TeeBillz posted an image of Davido and the text captured the singer’s thoughts about Sauce Kid. TeeBillz stated that he draws inspiration from the tale of the two artistes. He wrote, “I’ve learnt something powerful and positive from these two Guyz @chiefhunnitbands @davidoofficial If you light a lamp for someone it will also brighten your own path ?? #ZuFree #Sinzu@sinzu100gang


You may also like

More photos from Paul Okoye’s Twins’ 1st Birthday Party (Photos)

Jim Iyke says he won’t stop calling out people who throw jabs at him on his page

I Am As Big As Davido & Wizkid – Yemi Alade

Genevieve Nnaji in shock as colleagues snubbed her at New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja

Check Out Hailey Baldwin’s Massive Engagement Ring From Justin Bieber

Fans lambaste Davido’s GF Chioma over the choice of her outfit

Actress, Genevieve Nnaji gets snubbed at an event in Lagos; fans are not pleased

VIDEO: Terry Apala – Keep them Talking

2 siblings abducted from their Primary School in Anambra (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *