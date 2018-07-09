TeeBillz Comes For Tiwa Savage On Insta Post

Ex-husband of Tiwa Savage, TeeBillz drew attention to himself with his social media post.

The 323 Entertainment boss made a post that has been termed as a subliminal to his ex-wife and mother of his son.

He posted a picture of a young boy, captioning it with “Whether you like it or not a Father is the most influential book a son will read on character Good or Bad ?”

Tee Billz also reacted to the comment made by Davido about Sauce Kid’s influence on his career. TeeBillz posted an image of Davido and the text captured the singer’s thoughts about Sauce Kid. TeeBillz stated that he draws inspiration from the tale of the two artistes. He wrote, “I’ve learnt something powerful and positive from these two Guyz @chiefhunnitbands @davidoofficial If you light a lamp for someone it will also brighten your own path ?? #ZuFree #Sinzu@sinzu100gang“