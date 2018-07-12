Entertainment, Gossip

Teebillz remorseful after sharing video of himself in a strip club

Earlier today, Teebillz shared a video of himself and his friends chilling in a strip club. He has now apologised to anyone he has offended by the video. (Read here).

Posting on his IG page, he wrote ;

”I apologize to anyone I may have offended with my last post. Truth is, it was a lapse in judgement. I haven’t been out in a while now and a few friends suggested I should just go have a little fun. I truly didn’t see anything wrong in the little fun but a few ppl have contacted me about how these images may come off wrong to ppl who do not know me and are quick to judge. I take full responsibility for my post but know it was all in good fun. Back to what is important, finding peace within, daddy duties and creating a better future for them”.

