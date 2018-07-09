Teenage Girl Arrested For Posting Videos Of Herself Dancing Without Hijab

An Iranian teenager has been arrested for posting videos of herself dancing without a hijab on social media. Maedeh Hojabri, 18, has more than 51,000 followers on her Instagram account where she posts clips of herself dancing to Iranian and Western music, along with selfies and snaps with her friends and family.

On Friday, Iranian state TV broadcast a video in which Ms Hojabri confessed to breaking ‘moral norms’ while insisting that was not her intention, and that she was only trying to gain more followers.

It is not known whether her public statement of admission was made under duress.

Shabooneh, a local news website, said Ms Hojabri and three other individuals were detained on similar charges in recent weeks before being released on bail.

Ms Hojabri had posted around 300 videos on her account, many of which showed her dancing in both Iranian and Western styles without wearing the obligatory hijab.

Her videos appears on various Instagram accounts attributed to her, however none have been verified.

In the wake of Ms Hojabri’s arrest, many Iranian women have been posting their own videos of themselves dancing in support of the teenager, using hashtags such as #dancetofreedom and #dancing_isn’t_a_crime.

-NationalHelm