Testimony: She went from planning her own Funeral to Making a miraculous Recovery

A makeup artist in the last stages of cancer is making recovery and she’s been documenting her experience in the last few months.

Buntricia Bastian became an internet sensation a few months back after her plea to have her ashes returned to Nigeria when she passes on hit headlines.

The Instagram post shared on the 3rd of June read:

It is with deep sorrow and much regret that I must say goodbye to all. My lungs are gone and my heart is only working at 30%. I for the first time have ran out of words to say other than I love you and I already miss you. IF I could put all the love that I feel right this minute from the people that I have already said my goodbyes to I would live to be 150 years. Nigeria my husband is bringing my ashes home so welcome him”.

Interestingly, the professional makeup artist and wig maker has made a drastic recovery. She revealed that despite the diagnosis, she has since left ICU, can walk around and just got admitted into rehabilitation center. Buntricia also revealed that she no longer needs surgery.

Buntricia revealed:

“As I sit and patiently wait on Jehovah as I now EATING WALkING getting out of bed I can not deny why I am a fighter you see it was already written in my DNA I come from a strong proud people my grandmother from my mothers side is 68% Nigeria 🇳🇬 as I wait on Jehovah I am seeing that I will return not in a container but in the flesh as we stand still and watch Jehovah’s mighty hands….Thank you again and again for your continued prayers I love ❤ each and everyone of you for your support… Update so far there is no surgery scheduled because everyday I get better and they can’t figure it out I am walking eating I am breathing on less than half of the oxygen that I use to they are talking about trying no oxygen at all. You know the hands of Jehovah and you fervent prayers thank you all so very much my prayer warriors ..Talk Soon

She shared in another post:

UPDATE today I was down graded to a regular floor I am no longer ICU I am walking eating and getting stronger each day my god Jehovah is truly a powerful god I thank you all for your continued prayers Positive zone only. .. I am humbled by you love ❤

See her latest post below:

