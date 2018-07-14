Thank you for showing me love I never knew existed – Ebuka’s wife pens heartfelt birthday message

Popular TV host and Lawyer, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, turns a year older today and his lovely wife, Cynthia, took to her IG page to post a lovely birthday message to her Husband.

She also revealed that he may become a President in the future…. WAWU!!

Her post reads ;

Happy birthday to my soulmate… You’ve made my life so beautiful and I celebrate you today and everyday of our life. I can never thank you enough for all that you do for jewel and I.

Thank you for showing me love I never knew existed.

Thank you for being such a great husband and father. You’ve helped me to soar higher and be the person I am today. I wish you elevation in all that you do.

I wish you eternal joy, happiness and everything you’ve ever wished for . I love you dearly. X

PS: He is your future president. So put some respect to his name ! 😬😘

