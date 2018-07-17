Entertainment, Gossip, News

“The 2019 general elections will cost N242.4bn” – President Buhari

President Buhari has said that the 2019 general elections will be costing about 242.4 billion Naira. The President said this today in a letter sent to the National Assembly, seeking that the funds be drawn from the 2018 and 2019 budgets.

In the letter he explained that implementing a budget of 9.12 trillion Naira for 2018 will be extremely challenging and does not consider it expedient, to increase it to accommodate the funds needed for the 2019 general elections.


He had earlier criticised the National Assembly for reducing allocations for some projects and including thousands of projects into the budget without consultation with the Executive.

According to him, the National Assembly made cuts amounting to N347 billion in the allocations to 4,700 projects submitted to them for consideration and introduced 6,403 projects of their own amounting to N578 billion.

“Many of the projects cut are critical and may be difficult, if not impossible, to implement with the reduced allocation. He has, therefore, asked the National Assembly to transfer the funds appropriated for the new projects which are inserted in the 2018 budget to cover the sum of 228.8 billion Naira for the elections.

The President also noted that the balance will be provided in the 2019 budget.

See below a proposed budget for the 2019 election ;

The total amount for the 2019 general elections

2018 supplementary – N164, 104, 792, 065
2019 budget – N78, 314, 530, 535
Total – N242, 445, 322, 600

Office of the National Security Adviser
2018 supplementary – N3, 855, 500, 000
2019 budget – 426, 000, 000
Total – 4, 281, 500,000

INEC
2018 supplementary – N143, 512, 529, 445
2019 budget – N45, 695, 015,438
Total: N189, 207, 544, 893

NSCDC
2018 supplementary – N1, 845, 597, 000
2019 budget – N1, 727, 997, 500
Total – N3, 573, 534, 500

Nigeria Police
2018 supplementary – N11, 457, 417, 432
2019 budget – N19, 083, 900, 000
Total – N30, 541, 317, 432

NIS
2018 supplementary – N530, 110, 078
2019 budget – N2, 098,033, 142
Total – N2, 628, 143, 320

DSS
2018 supplementary – N2, 903, 638, 000
2019 budget – N9,309,644,455
Total – N12, 213, 282, 455

Leave a Comment…

comments

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Lionel Messi Spends Quality Family Time On A Luxury Yacht (Photos)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu And Wife, Cynthia Go Jet Skiing During Vacation In Spain

If you Dm me to beg for money I will curse you – Funke Adesiyan

Ahmed Musa reacts after his goal got nominated for world cup goal of the tournament

Charly Boy reacts after his daughter, Dewy Oputa revealed herself as a lesbian

Banky W finally reply ladies who slammed him for driving an ‘expired’ Range Rover SUV

“I am dying of hunger’’ – Legendary Nigerian boxer, Jerry Okorodudu cries out

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Appear Madly In Love In new GQ photos

“My girlfriend is very dirty, she finds it hard to wash her undies” – Nigerian man exposes his girlfriend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *