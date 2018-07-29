The 67 Million Youths initiative is free of government influence – Banky W

Banky W has reacted the the controversial report about the 67 million Youth Initiative and he said it is free from government funding.

LeadersNG had earlier claimed an investigation on the 67millionyouth Initiative promoters revealed that many of them are proxy working for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid.

The investigation was said to have further revealed that the sum of Two Hundred Million Naira (N200M) had been budgeted for the project to take off.

The money was reportedly sourced from the NNPC through the SSA to the President on Social Investment Programs, Ismael Ahmed.



Bankole Wellington AKA Mr Banky W was said to have been contracted by President Buhari’s administration to promote the president’s re-election bid under the guise of the 67millionYouth initiative.

Banky W has now reacted to the report sharing a long writeup on Twitter, sharing the below image he wrote;

“Those of you sharing the COMPLETELY FALSE accusations about my involvement with #67MillionYouth, should please also share my response. Thanks a bunch”

