The BBNaija Triad: Teddy A, Leo DaSilva & Rico Swavey Cover VL Magazine Latest Issue (Photos)

Big Brother Naija stars, Teddy A, Leo DaSilva and Rico Swavey are the latest cover stars for VL Magazine’s July 2018 tagged ‘The Triad‘.

In an exclusive interview with VL, Teddy A talks about building his music empire, challenges he faced when he started up as a music artist.

Leo DaSilva talks on his life as a businessman, his relationship with Cee-C, while Rico Swavey talks on being an all-around entertainer, his ideal woman and the Nigerian artist that he shares a connection of artistry with.

See the full spread below: