The Broom Has Scattered – PDP Chair, Uche Secondus Taunts APC

Uche Secondus, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says his party is set to regain its lost crown as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has “broken into two”.

While addressing a crowd at the flag presentation rally for Kolapo Olusola, PDP’s governorship candidate in the July 14 election in Ekiti, Secondus urged voters to reject Kayode Fayemi, APC candidate, whom he said is unsure of the faction he belongs.

“APC is broken into two,” he said. “Can you ask Fayemi under which of the factions is he contesting? Because the broom has scattered, the broom has broken.”

Secondus, who was at the rally with members of his national working committee, said the PDP has been repositioned to take power, starting from Ekiti in 2019.

“Standing here is the rescue team,” he said. “PDP will rescue Nigeria from economic collapse, security collapse, and all sorts of inhuman treatments meted out by the APC government.”

He also blamed Buhari for the recent killings, especially in the northern part of the country.

“As you can see, killing going on in all the states, especially Zamfara, Taraba, Benue and the Plateau. How long can you kill our people?” he asked.

“This country is experiencing civil war because of the killings, and Buhari and APC is behind it. And by the grace of God, PDP will rescue this country from the hands of APC. They are planning to arrest our leaders, we refused to be intimidated.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria