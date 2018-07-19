The Death of Nigerians are now just numbers – Donald Duke

Former Crossriver state governor Donald Duke has lamented the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country.
Mr Duke, who had declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election has said while reacting to the recent Zamfara state killing that claimed over 30 lives.
According to Mr Duke, it is a shame that government at all levels have failed woefully in securing lives.
The presidential aspirant paid this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, adding that these aren’t just numbers but people.
He wrote:
The death of Nigerians has been reduced to just numbers. These are people with families and stories who have left loved ones behind. It is a shame that our government at all levels have been remiss in their duty to protect Nigerian lives.https://t.co/CRktD81JLg
— Donald Duke (@Donald_Duke) July 19, 2018