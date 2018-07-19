The Death of Nigerians are now just numbers – Donald Duke

Former Crossriver state governor Donald Duke has lamented the incessant killings of innocent Nigerians in some parts of the country.

Mr Duke, who had declared his intention to contest the 2019 presidential election has said while reacting to the recent Zamfara state killing that claimed over 30 lives.

According to Mr Duke, it is a shame that government at all levels have failed woefully in securing lives.

The presidential aspirant paid this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, adding that these aren’t just numbers but people.

He wrote: