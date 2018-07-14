Entertainment, Gossip

“The idea of having someone to pass your name to is overrated” – Simi

Nigerian Singer, Simi recently took to micro-blogging website, Twitter, to share her thoughts on the issue of Family name and passing it down to other generations.

Simi revealed that she thinks it is overrated and she gave her reason(s).

The Aimasiko singer wrote ;

The idea of having someone to pass your name to is overrated. The ones they’ve been passing since what have they used it to do?

The real goal is to have a happy, chunky, healthy baby with a great sense of humour. Lol.

As expected, majority of her fans/followers did not agree with her opinion and she tweeted a reply ;

Lol. The people that are annoyed by this are only annoyed cos they know it’s true. We should be more interested in leaving a great legacy. Take Mandela for eg. Nobody will remember him because his child has his surname…but cos of the astonishing things he’s done. Priorities.

However, a particular user took things to another level as he tried to dish out a savage advice with the popular ‘cardi B’ meme, he wrote ;

Mummy said I should tell you to stick to your music and leave motivational tweets.

Simi did not hesitate to punish him as she replied him straight away with ;

Tell mummy i blocked you .

Singer Simi shares

Singer Simi shares

Singer Simi shares

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

Music: L.A.X – Panana

Croatian politicians wears country Jersey to work (Photos)

BBnaija’s Alex cries out after she falls for Instagram Bambiala scam

“Wizkid hasn’t seen our child in 18 months. I can’t have another baby with him” – Singer’s second baby mama, Binta Diamond reveals

Music: Skales ft. Harmonize – Fire Waist

Music: Klever Jay – Nene

Video: Falz ft. Sir Dauda – Boogie

Wizkid hasn’t seen our child in 18 months. I can’t have another baby with him – Binta Diallo

Alex cries out after she was scammed on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *