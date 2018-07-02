The Lagos State Government to restrict Tankers and Trailers movements

The Lagos State Government is going to restrict tankers and trailers movement to designated routes.

According to online reports, the State Government had a meeting with stakeholders, NUPENG (Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers) , Pertroleum Tank Drivers (PTD), Container Truck Owners Association of Nigeria, National Association of Transport Operators (NATO), among others.

Following the tragic accident that happened along the Otedola bridge at Berger, that claimed lives and properties. The State Government said it is now mandatory for all articulated trucks, coming into Lagos to obtain the Ministry of Transportation’s road worthiness certificate at any designated center within the next 30 days. The Lagos state commissioner for Transportation made this announcement after a stakeholder meeting in Alausa, Ikeja. Mr Ladi Lawanson also mentioned the preliminary investigation into the Otedola bridge incident revealed a combination of vehicular defects and human error. He also added that the government with partnership with all the stakeholders would set up joint enforcement of the operating laws, while barriers would be installed on bridges in Lagos to prevent articulated trucks including, Ojuelegba, Ajah, lekki, Mobolaji, Anthony, Ekodeso, Abule Egba, amongst others.

