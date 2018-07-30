Local News

The Moment Nigerian Dad Saw His Daughter Two Years After She Went Abroad For School Will Melt Your Heart (Watch)

 

Father and daughter moment

A young lady identified simply as Mela, who is schooling in Cyprus and hasn’t been home for two years has taken to her Twitter page @Tarss_, to reveal the heart-warming moment when she surprised her dad by returning to Nigeria.

The video shows how the lady’s father got out of his car, unaware that his family had a surprise planned for him. Soon as he exited his car, he sighted his daughter, then screamed as he ran away from her.

When he got close to the end of the compound, he turned around and ran back to his daughter and hugged her. He then pointed at his wife and said fondly, “You’re a criminal.”

Watch the heartwarming video below;

Tags

