The Most Embarrassing Day Someone Saw Me N*ked – Cee-C Opens Up

Cynthia Cee-C Nwadiora recently granted an interview to Elozonam of the Cliff Hanger show during which she spoke about her sojourn in the Big Brother Naija 2018 reality show which held in South Africa.

The first-runner up of the TV show discussed many issues ranging from the drama in the house, endorsement deals, embarrassing day of her life, hates and likes, relationship status and her plans for the future.

Speaking on the most embarrassing day of her life, she explained how she wore a jumpsuit and struggled to totally take it off to pee before someone barged into her private space.

“I think it (most embarrassing moment in my life) has to be the day that I wore a jumpsuit and wanted to pee and in trying to zip down and taking off the entire outfit just to pee, someone just came into the house and I was like okay I’m n*ked” she said amidst loud laughter.

When quizzed further, the drama queen who clipped the wings of Tobi Bakre at the house refused to mention the identity if the person.

The 26-year old lawyer later explained in the rest of the interview that she is still single and not interested in dating anyone for now. She also revealed she missed Big Brother’s voice but she is not interested in participating in the show again except if she is paid to do so.

The diminutive lady also hinted that she left the show with nothing. It would be recalled that Miracle went home with prizes and money worth N45 million being the winner of the show.

