”The political future of the Igbos rests on my re-election” President Buhari

President Buhari has said that the political future of Igbos in Nigeria depends on his re-election in 2019.

The president stated this at the Southeast mega rally at Dan Anyiam Stadium in Imo State, organized by Governor Rochas Okorocha yesterday July 3rd.

Represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, President Buhari said ;

“The people of the South East are part of Nigeria and they have the right to make claim where the need arises and we will all support them. “The Igbo are not good starters. But whenever they start, they can catch it. Let me say this, 2019 is an election that will make or mar the chances of Igbo in Nigeria. I want Igbo to make a paradigm shift. “We have to know that the position of the presidency is negotiable. You can argue it from the point of strength and not from the point of weakness.

2019 will determine the future of this country. Let me say this, there are 18 Christians and 18 Muslims in Buhari’s cabinet. Even the Vice President is a Christian. I see a whole lot of people coming out to be president. Let me tell them Nigeria is not a Banana republic”.

