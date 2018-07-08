‘The Saddest Day of my Life’ – Neymar’s World Cup Heartbreak

Neymar has expressed his despair after Brazil were eliminated from the World Cup on Friday, losing 2-1 to Belgium in the quarterfinals in Russia.

“I can say it is the saddest moment of my career, the pain is great because we knew we could get there, we know we had a chance to go far, to make history… But it wasn’t to be this time,” the 26-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

Brazil were left stunned in Friday night’s match in Kazan, finding themselves 2-0 down at half-time and unable to rescue the game in the second half, despite substitute Renato Augusto getting a goal back late on.

It brought echoes of their humiliating 7-1 loss against Germany in the semi-finals four years ago, when they hosted the tournament.

And Neymar, who came to Russia having only just returned from an operation on a fractured bone in his foot in early March, said: “It is difficult to find the strength to want to go back out and play football, but I am certain that God will give me sufficient strength to face up to anything.

“Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of everyone. They interrupted our dream but they have not taken it from our heads or our hearts.”

The Brazil squad were due to leave Russian soil on Saturday afternoon on a flight to Madrid, before carrying on to Rio de Janeiro, where they are due to arrive in the early hours of Sunday.