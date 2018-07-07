Entertainment, Gossip

‘The scars and stretch marks on your wife’s stomach symbolizes the pain that comes with motherhood’ – Actress Rita Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie took to Instagram to explain why all men must respect women and motherhood.

According to her, the scars and stretch marks on women’s stomach, symbolizes the pain, love, and life that comes with motherhood.

She wrote:

‘RESPECT MOTHERHOOD, RESPECT WOMEN

The scars and stretch marks on your wife’s stomach, symbolizes the pain that comes with motherhood, it symbolizes love and life.

Remember how beautiful she was when she was your newly wedded wife, she is still the same woman you fell in love with!

The difference now is, she has given you children, she has given you life, she has blessed you with a family..Don’t ignore your woman. Husband? Don’t make her go through anymore pains, pls don’t hit her, don’t nag, don’t insult her.

Each time I see my moms tummy, I smile and say to myself. That was my duplex for 9 months.

