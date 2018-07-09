Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

The way this Nigerian wife surprised her husband will make you smile

Ladies, many a time you’ve heard that making a romantic gesture towards your companion will do you no harm… no harm at all! Y’all should take a cue from this lovely lady.

The lovely Nigerian lady revealed how she surprised her husband by giving him half a million Naira from the money he has been giving to her since January this year.

Nigerian wife surprised

She revealed he was so shocked and when he asked what she wants him to do with it, she said anything – he then used it to buy an Energy solar panel so they won’t be using a generator any longer.

She shared,

So i gave my husband N500k that i saved from the money he has been giving me since January. He was so shocked and he asked what he should do with it.
I told him the money its his, he shd use for anything he wants.
So he has decided to use it for solar. No more generator

Nigerian wife surprised

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Adesua Etomi replies troll who tried to shame her for not being pregnant yet

Nigerian man killed in South Africa

“Sex is very important for any healthy relationship” – Actress, Dayo Amusa teaches

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged

45-yr-old man rapes 11-year-old girl, after luring her with N100

Dad kidnaps infant daughter; kills her, then kills himself (Photo)

“Chief Obasanjo sleeps with wives of his sons and has no control over his pen!s even at over 80” – Mrs. Obasanjo makes shocking allegations in new statement

‘Never let anyone or anything break your bond’ – Lola Omotayo gives Paul Okoye’s twins tip for the future

Fuji Musician, Pasuma Celebrates Daughter As She Turns 16 (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *