The way this Nigerian wife surprised her husband will make you smile

Ladies, many a time you’ve heard that making a romantic gesture towards your companion will do you no harm… no harm at all! Y’all should take a cue from this lovely lady.

The lovely Nigerian lady revealed how she surprised her husband by giving him half a million Naira from the money he has been giving to her since January this year.

She revealed he was so shocked and when he asked what she wants him to do with it, she said anything – he then used it to buy an Energy solar panel so they won’t be using a generator any longer.

She shared,

So i gave my husband N500k that i saved from the money he has been giving me since January. He was so shocked and he asked what he should do with it.

I told him the money its his, he shd use for anything he wants.

So he has decided to use it for solar. No more generator

