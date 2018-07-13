There Is Need For More Conscious Music In Nigeria – 2Baba

Legendary singers, 2baba and Majek Fashek have shared their thoughts on the contents of music works in circulation across the country.

In a recent interview with Emma Ugolee, the two music legends were asked if there more music with profane lyrics than conscious music in Nigeria’s music industry.

In response to the question, 2Baba stated that Nigeria needs more conscious music no matter that options available. He also stressed the fact that Nigeria is a country where any kinds of songs are played from morning to morning.

2Baba is of the opinion that, songs suitable for morning should be played in the morning, those suitable for afternoon and night should be carefully selected and played.

Majek Fashek also supported 2Baba’s point of view as he spoke extensively on the subject matter.

Watch video below: