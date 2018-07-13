There Is No Number One Artiste In Africa – Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade did not get the nickname Mama Africa for nothing. She is unarguably one of the busiest and most popular singers on the continent.

But somehow, her exploits seem to be constantly overshadowed by the more flamboyant pop stars, particularly, Wizkid and Davido.

So, is she second to either or both of these guys? Is there a number one artiste in Africa?

In a recent interview with Hot FM, Yemi Alade shared her thought on the rivalry that is often seen amongst musicians and what the competition represents.

“We are all trying to be number one, but the truth is, there is no number one”, she stated explaining that the battle for relevance is what makes the terrain look so competitive.

For her, there is nothing the so-called big boys are doing that others who aren’t as vocal cannot do.

“The same capacity Wizkid holds down in Africa, I hold it down. The same capacity Davido holds down in Africa, I hold it down – the same venues, we all shut it down, so there is no number one. Why don’t we go ask the promoters, the people who know the numbers?”

Shall we then say it is the media attention and self-love that make the likes of Davido and Wizkid look like the biggest artistes in Africa?

Perhaps, as Yemi Alade said, the promoters will know.