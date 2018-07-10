There Is Now a Blood Test That Can Reveal How Long You Have To Live

A new blood test could reveal your body’s REAL age – and how long you have left to live.

Scientists have developed a blood test that could measure how long you have left to live.

The study is one of countless research programs around the world currently racing to develop the best ‘lifespan calculator’, which would be able to quantify your cells’ age, as opposed to your ‘chronological age’.

Lead author Dr Morgan Levine, a Yale pathologist, told Daily Mail Online her next aim is to identify factors that drive cell aging, so doctors can help their patients extend their lifespan by tweaking their diet or exercise habits.