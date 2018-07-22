There is Serious Bad Blood Between Kizz Daniel And Reekado Banks – Harrysong Reveals

Singer, Harrison Okiri, aka Harrysong, has finally cleared the air on why he recorded another version of his hit song, Selense, with Iyanya and Dice Ailes, and stopped the promotion of the original version which featured Kizz Daniel and Reekado Banks.



Contrary to certain reports, Harrysong said he didn’t take offence with Kizz Daniel’s claim that he was the biggest artiste in the country. According to the Reggae Blues singer, he was upset because Kizz Daniel refused to work on any song with Reekado Banks.

Speaking through his manager, Desmond Ike, Harrysong said ;

“It wasn’t about what Kizz Daniel said on the song; there is nothing out of place about it. When you do something with people and they don’t make it easy for you, you have to look for a way to sort yourself out. Harrysong originally did the song with Reekado Banks and Kizz Daniel but at a point, Daniel said he didn’t want to star in the video because Reekado would be in it. He said he didn’t want to have anything to do with Reekado. We tried to sort out the issue between both of them so that we could shoot the video but Daniel refused vehemently; he didn’t want any reconciliation. Because of that, we decided to do another version of the song with Iyanya and Dice Ailes. Kizz Daniel was just being arrogant about the whole thing and behaving like he is a demigod.”



Maintaining that Harrysong’s camp was unaware of the source of the bad blood between Reekado and Kizz, Desmond stated, “We don’t really know the issue between them but it must be a long-standing feud. He said he didn’t want to be on any song that Reekado was featured on. He refused all our entreaties.”

On whether Kizz Daniel wasn’t aware that Reekado Banks was featured on the song when he recorded his verse, Ike said, ; “They recorded their verses separately. The moment he realised that Banks was on the song was when he started saying he didn’t want to be a part of it anymore. We initially thought it was something we could resolve amicably as friends in the industry but Daniel insisted that he didn’t want to be part of it. He frustrated every move to reconcile them. Kizz Daniel even made the song to be pulled from iTunes, claiming that he did not give his consent for his voice to be used; that was how far he went. We had to choice but to look for a way out.”

