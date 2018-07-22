These latest Chidinma Ekile’s photos will make you fall in love with her

Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Ekile, is without doubt one of the most beautiful females in the music industry and she goes on to prove that claim with every new photo she releases to the pleasure of her loyal fans.

On one of the photos, she wrote ; Omo Iya Lucky

See photos Below ;

Meanwhile Chidinma Ekile & Kizz Daniel’s relationship seem to be over just few months after their affair became public knowledge.

On checking their Instagram handles, both of them have unfollowed each other.

Recently, social media posts from Chidinma have been hinting at a breakup with Kizz Daniel, but nobody paid them any attention. (Read more here ICYMI)

Leave a Comment…

comments