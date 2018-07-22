Entertainment, Gossip

These latest Chidinma Ekile’s photos will make you fall in love with her

Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Ekile, is without doubt one of the most beautiful females in the music industry and she goes on to prove that claim with every new photo she releases to the pleasure of her loyal fans.

On one of the photos, she wrote ; Omo Iya Lucky

See photos Below ;

Meanwhile Chidinma Ekile & Kizz Daniel’s relationship seem to be over just few months after their affair became public knowledge.

On checking their Instagram handles, both of them have unfollowed each other.

Recently, social media posts from Chidinma have been hinting at a breakup with Kizz Daniel, but nobody paid them any attention. (Read more here ICYMI)

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

JAMB remits another N7.8 billion to the FG

2face babymama, Sumbo Adeoye reveals she had 4 miscarriages before she got married

Rev. Father Mbaka attacks President Buhari, says Angels are warming up for him

Check out these loved up photos of a 16-yr-old boy and his pregnant 33-yr-old lover

UNIZIK Final Year Student dies moments before his last paper while playing Basketball

Actress, Dayo Amusa holds Slumber Party to celebrate her birthday (Photos)

PDP Chieftain shot dead in Lagos

Cardi B plans on taking Offset’s charge after his arrest for Gun and Drug possession

There is Serious Bad Blood Between Kizz Daniel And Reekado Banks – Harrysong Reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *