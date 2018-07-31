Local News

They Had Guns On My Head – Rapper, ILLBLISS Reveals How He Was Harassed By SARS Officials

Rapper, Illbliss, has spoken out on how he was harassed by SARS officers in Lagos, saying that they had guns to his head while he was being searched for drugs.
 

Illbliss

Nigerian rapper and hip-hop recording artist, Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, popularly known as ILLBLISS, has taken to his Twitter page to reveal an unfortunate experience with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers last night in Lagos.

The businessman and owner of the talent managing outfit known as ‘The Goretti Company’, disclosed that the SARS officials had guns to his head while they were searching him and his manager for drugs and tramadol.

He wrote: “Last night SARS had guns to my head! Lying on the coal tar next to my manager/ what the fk is going on? Searching us for tramadol and…..”

