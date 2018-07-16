Entertainment, Gossip, News

Third Mainland Bridge will not be closed down for 27 months – Fashola

Contrary to a false news which circulated last week, the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has stated that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be closing down for 27 months.

According to Fashola, the Third Mainland Bridge will only be closed down for three days to allow contractors to have full access so as to ascertain the extent of damages and proceed with maintenance repairs.

The former Governor of the state made this known while speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme.

Based on the assessment report, a date will thereafter be fixed for the total repair of the almost 30 year bridge.

He disclosed that the bridge will be closed from traffic on the 27th of July 2018 and urge Nigerians to disregard the earlier reports.

Fashola also stated that repair works are going on at the Niger Bridge, Eko bridge in Lagos and that of Kano simultaneously.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

France’s Kylian Mbappé, 19, to donate his entire 2018 FIFA World Cup™ match salary to charity

‘I dated my wife for six years before we got married’ – DJ Jimmy Jatt reveals

Daddy Showkey cries out on death threats people are sending to him

”Third mainland bridge will be closed for 3 days, not 27 months” – Babatunde Fashola

Fayemi reveals what Fayose has been doing in Ekiti in the last four years

Jay-Jay Okocha shades Buhari after being asked a question about the beautiful Croatian President

Musa’s Goal nominated for Goal of the Tournament (Link to Vote)

Jude Okoye reacts to France 2018 World Cup win, says Africans are stuck with fossils as President

Wizkid’s ‘Soco’ Song Played By World Cup Winners France As They Celebrate Victory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *