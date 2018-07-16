Third Mainland Bridge will not be closed down for 27 months – Fashola

Contrary to a false news which circulated last week, the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has stated that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos will not be closing down for 27 months.

According to Fashola, the Third Mainland Bridge will only be closed down for three days to allow contractors to have full access so as to ascertain the extent of damages and proceed with maintenance repairs.

The former Governor of the state made this known while speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily programme.

Based on the assessment report, a date will thereafter be fixed for the total repair of the almost 30 year bridge.

He disclosed that the bridge will be closed from traffic on the 27th of July 2018 and urge Nigerians to disregard the earlier reports.

Fashola also stated that repair works are going on at the Niger Bridge, Eko bridge in Lagos and that of Kano simultaneously.

