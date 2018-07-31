Local News

This Is Star Actress, Stella Damasus’ Real Face With No Make-up (Photo)

 

Stella Damasus looking natural

Controversial actress Stella Damasus shared no makeup photo with the caption below:

“No makeup no filter. Starting my week authentically, boldly, creatively, spiritually and loving it. Being comfy in my own skin and creative space. Making no apologies for choosing Christ and happiness. #happynewweek #mondaymotivation #NYC #stelladamasus #bosslady #actor”

Stella Damasus is one of the prominent TV figures who left Nigeria for the United States of America in search of greener pastures. 

She is presently married to actress Doris Simeon’s ex-husband.

