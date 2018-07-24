Entertainment, Uncategorized

This little girl came home from school crying and the reason is hilarious!

A little girl went to school dressed in a monochrome outfit, not knowing her outfit was going to cause her to be laughed at.

Ordinarily, no one would look twice at her clothes or think it was out of place, but with Cardi B’s baby picture making the rounds and being used as a meme, the little girl’s outfit became a big deal.

You have to admit her clothes bear a striking resemblance to what a much younger Cardi B had on in the viral photo. Her hair also looks similar.

The little girl’s elder sister shared the photo and wrote: “My little sister came home crying ‘they keep saying I look like cardi B’ I LOST ITTTT”

This little girl came home from school crying and the reason is hilarious!


Tags

You may also like

FG postpones date for maintenance of 3rd mainland bridge

Reno Omokri weighs in on 4 things that happened in Nigeria Today

Domestic And Sexual Violence Response Team React To Falz’s Sexual Violence Video (Video)

Zimbabwean woman jailed for bewitching her husband’s penis

Six-months-old baby breaks the internet with her incredible hair (Photos)

37 House of Reps members also dump APC

Bobrisky’s real look exposed in unedited photos as he steps out for an event

Nigerian stylist reveals how he was almost hypnotized in Computer Village, Lagos

21 year old student sent to jail for being a WhatsApp Group Admin of a page that spreads fake news

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *