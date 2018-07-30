This madness must stop! Nigerians frown at Gov Ortom’s impeachment notice

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been served an impeachment notice by eight of 30 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly.

Mr Tahav Agerzua, the governor’s spokesman reportedly told Premium Times that the eight lawmakers also took control of the premises of the state parliament with the support of the police. In his words:

“They have taken over the House of Assembly and served the governor an impeachment notice despite a court order forbidding them from doing so.”

In their reaction, many Nigerian social media users totally condemned the move, say 2/3 majority is needed.

See reactions

Alleged move by 8 out of 30 members of Benue Assembly to impeach Gov. Ortom is ludicrous. By Sec. 188(2) of the Constitution, a minimum of one-third of ALL members must sign an impeachment notice. This means at least 10 members of the Assembly must sign a notice to impeach Ortom. — Inibehe Effiong (@InibeheEffiong) July 30, 2018

The illegality being perpetrated in Benue by 7 House members should STOP. Benue is just coming out of a debilitating crisis. The state needs every sane voice to speak up now than ever 7 over 22 can NEVER be the majority Let Gov Ortom be!

Let there be peace in Benue!! Madness!! — Tunde Eneji (@iameneji) July 30, 2018

Under the “change” govt, 8 assembly members escorted by the @PoliceNG into the chamber in a bid to impeach Gov Ortom is serious dent on our democracy. This illegality will not stand. we call on all well meaning Nigerians to condemn this rascality. — Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) July 30, 2018