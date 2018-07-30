Politics, Trending

This madness must stop! Nigerians frown at Gov Ortom’s impeachment notice

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has been served an impeachment notice by eight of 30 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly.

Mr Tahav Agerzua, the governor’s spokesman reportedly told Premium Times that the eight lawmakers also took control of the premises of the state parliament with the support of the police. In his words:

“They have taken over the House of Assembly and served the governor an impeachment notice despite a court order forbidding them from doing so.”

In their reaction, many Nigerian social media users totally condemned the move, say 2/3 majority is needed.

See reactions

