This upcoming Actress boasts of having the longest and most tantalizing Nipples ever

Upcoming actress, Silverline Nancy Onuoha, has said though her breasts might be small, she has got the longest, most tantalising and sexiest nipples you have ever seen.

With only few films to her credit, the Enugu State-born, Lagos bred actress says people should watch out for her in Nollywood.

“Nollywood is soon going to feel my full glow. All I have been doing are bit parts, but they should watch out for the real Nancy Dive, that’s my stage name, because I am ready to consume all that comes my way with my talent and sexuality,” she said in an interview.

Talking about her selling point, she said:

“Yes, I have small boobs but my nipples are bombshell. You don’t have to own monstrous boobs to feel you have great boobs. In fact the main treat of a boob is the nipple and I have the longest, most tantalizing and sexiest nipples you have ever seen,” she declared.

Leave a Comment…

comments