This young lady is determined to achieve world’s largest bottom (photos&video)

A Swedish glamour model, who is 24 years old and from Gothenburg with a 6 foot wide bottom is determined to make her bum the largest in the world. This is her ultimate aim in life.

And to achieve that, she has deliberately been gorging on a high calorie diet to widen her behind.

To achieve a derrière that makes you stare, Natasha gorges on chocolate sundaes and huge meals in an attempt to deliberately pile on the pounds for a fat transfer that will make her six foot rear even bigger.

So far, she has gained four stone.

According to The Sun, Natasha has been feasting on pizza, pasta as well as six kilos of Nutella a month (equivalent to 15 jars) in order to gain as much weight as possible.

Speaking to the paper she said:

‘The more I gain the better the bum will be. I’ll do whatever it takes to have the world’s biggest bum.’

Natasha continued:

‘I was 20 when I had my first procedure and yes, I would say I’m obsessed.

‘The first thing I do in the morning is go to the mirror and look at my bum.

‘Maybe I have body dysmorphia or something but I don’t feel like it is even that big. I definitely want bigger.’

The 24-year-old grew up as a happy child in Gothenburg and says she was always very outgoing and popular.

‘When I was a teenager and my body started to change – I got boobs, I got a bum. I just loved my body so much.’

Natasha before the Surgery

‘Since then I have had three butt lifts as well as boob jobs and I also have [lip] filler and lots of other procedures.

‘I just love the feel of having a big bum. When I walk, I feel all the jiggling, jiggling, jiggling and I start to feel horny with myself.

‘That is the best feeling I think. My bum makes me feel sexy and makes me feel powerful.’

But not everyone is as thrilled with Natasha’s life choices as she is.

Her parents have regularly begged her to stop altering her body, worrying that her pursuit of the perfect body is doing untold damage.

‘They think about my health and tell me to think about the future, will I ever have a family of my own and things like that.

‘It is difficult for them to see me change. Sometimes they have been very cruel and said things like, ‘you look like a cow.’ They don’t understand why I am doing this and I say to them: ‘How can you speak to your own daughter like that?’

‘Eventually, I just had to say: ‘Ok, you think that, but I am going to continue because this is for me and it makes me happy.’

Watch video of Natasha below:

