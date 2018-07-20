Three-month-old baby rescued after being placed under trailer by his mother to be crushed

A 90-day-old baby boy, whose mother allegedly wanted dead, was rescued from beneath a trailer where she put him so he could be crushed.

Aisha Yau, who stays under the popular Kawo bridge in Kaduna, was said to have purposely kept the baby under a trailer’s wheel with the expectation that when the trailer moves, it will crush him. But the baby was rescued before that could happen, The Nation reports.

It was revealed that after the mother put her baby beneath the truck, she stood to one side and prevented people from carrying the baby while also persuading the driver of the truck to start the engine. Fortunately, a passerby quickly called the attention of the Kaduna State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hafsat Muhammed, who then rescued the baby from Aisha.

When queried, the child’s mother said she could not explain how she found herself in Kaduna. She hinted that it was the crisis in her state, Taraba, that scattered her family members and she hasn’t seen any of them for over a year.

She explained: “One of my suitors in Kasuwan Baici here in Kaduna, got me pregnant but he denied the pregnancy and refused to take care of me and the baby. So, I want to kill the baby to save myself from shame.”

Speaking with newsmen, the commissioner said she has directed the social department in her ministry to take Aisha to the hospital for medical examination and treatment before repatriating her and her child to Taraba State.

