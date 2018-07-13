Entertainment, Gossip, News

Thunder kills 3 people in Ogun State

Three men died, on Thursday, after being struck by lightning following a downpour in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun.

The incident occurred opposite the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium road in Ijebu-Ode at about 3 pm.

It was gathered that the victims, and a fourth person, had disembarked from their motorcycles and ran toward a makeshift shelter for the rains to subside when tragedy struck.

The three victims were said to have been hit while the fourth person took to his heels unharmed.

Bystanders refrained from going near the corpses for fear that the occurrence was related to perceived punishment from Sango, the god of thunder, for wrong doing.

Leave a Comment…

comments

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!


Tags

You may also like

There Is No Number One Artiste In Africa – Yemi Alade

Tonto Dikeh Officially Changes Her Name To ‘King Tonto’

Serena Williams reaches Wimbledon final for the tenth time

Music: B-Red Ft CDQ — Run Come

‘You can’t beg for money then talk trash’… Tiwa Savage rants on Instagram

Fake ‘burn victim beggar’ busted in Anambra . (Photo)

Music: Waje Ft. Timaya – Kponlongo

Music: Timaya – To U

Latest Celebrity Mother, Cardi B shares first photo of her daughter Kulture

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *