Thunder kills 3 people in Ogun State

Three men died, on Thursday, after being struck by lightning following a downpour in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun.

The incident occurred opposite the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium road in Ijebu-Ode at about 3 pm.

It was gathered that the victims, and a fourth person, had disembarked from their motorcycles and ran toward a makeshift shelter for the rains to subside when tragedy struck.

The three victims were said to have been hit while the fourth person took to his heels unharmed.

Bystanders refrained from going near the corpses for fear that the occurrence was related to perceived punishment from Sango, the god of thunder, for wrong doing.

