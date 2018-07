Vincent Uche Mbanefo, a 100-Level student of the Anambra State University, Igbariam, was yesterday, struck dead by lightning during a downpour in the State.

Reports confirm that the deceased was a student of Agric Extension, and was alone in his room at Achalla, when the incident happened around 5pm.

Police detectives who visited the scene were said to have rushed the victim to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

