Tiffany Haddish excited as Tyler Perry gets her a New Car

Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish has only joy in her heart at the moment.

The actress showed off on her Instagram a new Tesla filmmaker Tyler Perry got her.

Tyler, in a video Tiffany shared, talked to her about learning to spend a little money. He understands that she’s just breaking out, he said, her career just launching, and she’s afraid to spend money because she may feel it’s temporary.

He said he’d advised her on the set of their new movie together “Nobody’s Fool” to get one for herself, but she’s refused to. Because of that, he’s decided to treat her.

Watch his message to her