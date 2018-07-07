Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish excited as Tyler Perry gets her a New Car

Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish has only joy in her heart at the moment.

The actress showed off on her Instagram a new Tesla filmmaker Tyler Perry got her.

Tyler, in a video Tiffany shared, talked to her about learning to spend a little money. He understands that she’s just breaking out, he said, her career just launching, and she’s afraid to spend money because she may feel it’s temporary.

He said he’d advised her on the set of their new movie together “Nobody’s Fool” to get one for herself, but she’s refused to. Because of that, he’s decided to treat her.

So I got this message from my friend and Big Brother @tylerperry a week ago. When I tell you I cried so hard. I almost couldn’t believe it. 1st off a man has never bought me a car out right. I have always had to make payments. This was just out the kindness of his heart And probably tired of me talking about it all the time and I didn’t have to do anything for it but a Great job in our New Movie Nobody’s Fool. Thank God for kind people that want to spread happiness. I am now on my way to see if this is Really! Cause I am still waiting on the one @theellenshow said they would let me use for a week. #sheready #Tesla #Nobody’sFool #thelastblackunicorn

